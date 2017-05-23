NH prep school grad appeals judge's decision denying new trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a classmate has appealed a judge's ruling denying him a new trial to the state supreme court.

Owen Labrie of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate the previous year as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as using a computer to lure the girl for sex, a felony requiring him to register as a sex offender.

The 21-year-old Labrie is appealing his conviction. A judge last month denied his request for a new trial, calling some of his claims of ineffective counsel absurd.

Labrie's lawyer appealed that decision last week, saying issues raised on appeal are of "broad public interest and present novel questions of law" that haven't been addressed in court.

