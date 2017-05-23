Quantcast

Understanding the Fifth Amendment

Understanding the Fifth Amendment

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is taking the Fifth. That means next week he will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, according to a letter sent by his lawyers to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Flynn's legal team says he has concerns any testimony he provides could be used against him. They also say the list of documents the committee requested-- including meetings with Russian officials and communications records involving Russians-- is overly broad and could incriminate him.

So what exactly are your Fifth Amendment rights and what are the limitations? Former U.S. Attorney for Vermont David Kirby offers some insight. Watch the video to see.

