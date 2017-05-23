UVM tests vaccine aimed at keeping military members safe

New vaccine research is getting off the ground at the University of Vermont. Its goal is to help keep members of our military safe.

The team at the university's Vaccine Testing Center is taking on a clinical trial looking at acute respiratory disease caused by the adenovirus. The virus can cause sore throats, pneumonia and other problems that can be deadly. People serving in the military can be especially susceptible.

Dr. Caroline Lyon from the UVM Vaccine Testing Center is leading the trial. She told us more about the vaccine research. Watch the video to see.

Researchers testing the vaccine are looking for volunteers 18-35. For more on this study or to volunteer for future studies, please contact the UVM Vaccine Testing Center recruiting office at 802-656-0013 or visit the Vaccine Testing Center website -- www.med.uvm.edu/vaccinetestingcenter/home