Bouvrette DQ'd in Spring Green

The American Canadian Tour (ACT) announced today disqualification of Jonathan Bouvrette and his #41QC team from the Spring Green 117 held last Saturday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Bouvrette crossed the finish line in first place, but it was determined during post-race technical inspection that unapproved engine components had been utilized on the Bouvrette team’s powerplant.



In addition to forfeiting all championship points and prize money from the event, a fine of $1,500 has been levied, and the #41QC team will be on technical probation for the remainder of the 2017 season at all ACT US and Serie ACT events.



“The ACT crate motor program is a foundational component of our series”, said Darla Hartt, ACT’s Managing Director. “Our ACT competitors rely on us to maintain strict policies regarding motors, tires and shocks which significantly curb their costs, and provide a level playing field for a wide variety of teams. The ACT model created by Tom Curley has worked well for us for many seasons, and we will continue to be vigilant in its operation”.