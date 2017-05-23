Quantcast

SBHS sweeps NCU on the diamond

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Both the South Burlington baseball and softball teams defeated North Country on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rebel baseball team won, 4-2.  South Burlington's Noah Barton broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI double.

The South Burlington Softball team won, 2-1.  Senior Katie Bose had the game winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scoring Zelie Condon-Layman.

