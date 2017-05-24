Should you track your kids on social media?

It's not easy keeping up with what your kids are doing on social media.

But, a lot of parents say they aren't using them. And in fact, experts say, that's probably a good thing!

If you come to the Hulberts in St. Albans, you'll probably find Jennifer and her 17-year-old Heather on their phones.

"When Heather was 10-11 years old she was on that computer constantly. She would go up to her room and get on the thing. We didn't know if it was good or bad. In a couple years we determined it was bad," says Everett Hulbert, Heather's father.

Her parents say, Heather's grades started slipping and she wasn't sleeping

"She would be up all night talking to friends," says Everett.

So, her parents intervened. A move that made Heather mad.

"When my mom said that I wasn't allowed to use my phone at night at first it was like, why are you doing that? You're being a horrible a parent. I hate you blah blah blah blah blah kinda thing," says Heather.

Heather's parents did more than just take her phone away.

They had access to her Facebook account and told her to take posts down they thought were inappropriate.

"I think the more we tried to keep it away from her the more she wanted it versus just teaching her about it and setting rules and having her respect the rules. Then it was fine," says Jennifer.

Experts say, this mother of two is on to something!

Dr. Elaine Young teaches digital and social media marketing at Champlain College.

She wrote a book called, Tuned in Family.

It's a parents guide to helping navigate social media in a digital age.

She says teaching kids what is appropriate on social media starts with an honest conversation from parents.

"If you are going to be on Facebook, then mom is on Facebook too! And the child dies a thousand deaths, right? And, now let's have the conversation; What are our ground rules around Facebook?," says Dr. Young.

Ground rules are a lot different than GPS tracking every step your kid takes, which is available to parents if they want, apps like mSpy.

Dr. Young says, if you use those, don't do it behind their back. She says, that's sneaky and could back fire when you're trying to build trust with a teenager.

"I think the key is to let your kids know that is what you are doing," says Dr. Young.

And, if parents want their kids to respect the rules, she tells me building trust is a two-way street.

"Maybe the young person says you may not ever ever post anything about me, like me, like anything that I do, say anything or acknowledge that you are even in that space. Then as a parent my job is to say, okay as long as you know I'm watching. As long as you know I'm watching then I'm fine with that," says Dr. Young.

