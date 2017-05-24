Hardwick looks for volunteers to break dishwashing world record

Hardwick is trying to break an usual world record and local leaders are asking for your help.

The current Guinness Book of World Record for most people simultaneously dishwashing is 300.

Local groups are teaming up to break that record during Hardwick’s annual SpringFest this Saturday.

The big wash starts at 3 p.m. at Atkins Field on Granite St.

They’re looking for 400 people to come out and wash a dish!

Bethany Dunbar, with the Center for an Agricultural Economy, joined "The Weekend" team live in-studio to talk about the event.