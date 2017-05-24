Hardwick looks for volunteers to break dishwashing world record

Hardwick is trying to break an usual world record and local leaders are asking for your help.
The current Guinness Book of World Record for most people simultaneously dishwashing is 300.
Local groups are teaming up to break that record during Hardwick’s annual SpringFest this Saturday.
The big wash starts at 3 p.m. at Atkins Field on Granite St.
They’re looking for 400 people to come out and wash a dish!
Bethany Dunbar, with the Center for an Agricultural Economy, joined "The Weekend" team live in-studio to talk about the event.
It's not easy keeping up with what your kids are doing on social media. So are parents turning to tracking and monitoring apps to keep an eye on their children?
It's not easy keeping up with what your kids are doing on social media. So are parents turning to tracking and monitoring apps to keep an eye on their children?
Legislators in New Hampshire are eying a new option to fund full-day kindergarten for the state - a lottery game called Keno which the state Senate has frequently opposed in the past.
Legislators in New Hampshire are eying a new option to fund full-day kindergarten for the state - a lottery game called Keno which the state Senate has frequently opposed in the past.
The Vermont Fire Academy is building a new $800,000 three-story "burn house" this summer in preparation for future classes of new firefighters.
The Vermont Fire Academy is building a new $800,000 three-story "burn house" this summer in preparation for future classes of new firefighters.
They’re looking for 400 people to come out and wash a dish!
They’re looking for 400 people to come out and wash a dish!
There are no criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters.
There are no criminal charges for Middlebury College protesters.
Burlington's police chief has posted body cam video of an assault and robbery suspect allegedly trying to run over a cop.
Burlington's police chief has posted body cam video of an assault and robbery suspect allegedly trying to run over a cop.
Police have made an arrest in a convenience store crash this weekend where the driver took off.
Police have made an arrest in a convenience store crash this weekend where the driver took off.
Two Plattsburgh women are facing charges in connection with a meth lab.
Two Plattsburgh women are facing charges in connection with a meth lab.