Vt. firefighter academy seeks approval for new 'burn house'

PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fire Academy is building a new $800,000 three-story "burn house" this summer in preparation for future classes of new firefighters.

The academy in Pittsford has adjusted its plans for the new structure, designed to train firefighters, after receiving a $500,000 federal grant last year. The Rutland Herald reports the grant would be supplemented by $300,000 in Vermont capital construction funds for site work.

Michael Skaza, fire training coordinator at the academy, says a proposed concrete apron for the structure would allow firetrucks to be driven up to the burn house without sinking into the ground. The state supports the concrete apron proposal, but the local zoning board will need to approve it.

The zoning board will convene on June 5. Funding for the apron has not yet been finalized.

