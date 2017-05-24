NH House eyes lottery game for kindergarten funds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Legislators in New Hampshire are eying a new option to fund full-day kindergarten for the state - a lottery game called Keno which the state Senate has frequently opposed in the past.

Budget writers are expected to finalize the proposal on Wednesday, which would link the lottery game as a source of revenue for full-day kindergarten. New Hampshire Public Radio reports House legislators also hope their proposal would allow the Senate to pass Keno, as the state Senate has voted in opposition to Keno in the past.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said full-day kindergarten funding is a priority and has endorsed previous plans from both the House and the Senate. He says he will review the new House budget that ties Keno to kindergarten funding.

