Gov. Scott to veto legal pot bill

It's a no on legalized marijuana in Vermont. At a news conference this afternoon, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, announced he will veto the bill, saying it does not do enough to protect public safety. But the governor said he sees a path forward. He said he's sending the bill back to the Legislature with some suggestions. He said changes could be made to the bill in a special session this summer.

The plan would have allowed adults 21 and over to have up to 1 ounce of weed and to grow two mature and four immature plants on private property starting next summer. But the bill also called for a commission to move Vermont toward a taxed and regulated market like Colorado's, and that was something that Scott had said concerned him. He also worried about public safety and children's safety. He said at the news conference that he doesn't believe the bill does enough to protect children.

The governor's office has been swamped with calls both for and against since the Legislature passed the bill earlier this month. But Scott told us he was not swayed by that flood of calls.

This was a last-minute bill. Earlier in the session, it appeared lawmakers in the House and Senate were not going to come to an agreement. But they did. Delaying legalization until next summer helped get lawmakers on board with this plan because it gave them a buffer period.

Our Kyle Midura is at the news conference. He will have much more on this story tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m., including reaction and analysis.

