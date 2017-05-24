Urgent care clinic opens in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh residents have a new place to go for last-minute doctor visits.

Five Star Urgent Care held its grand opening Wednesday on Route 3.

Patients will not be required to make appointments and they can get treatment for a variety of illnesses and injuries.

"We do have X-ray on site, so we're able to take X-rays to see if you have a broken bone. We're able, also, to do some point-of-care testing, too, so to do a strep test or urine test, flu test, RSV-- for the virus that causes bronchiolitis," said LouAnne Giangreco, the chief medical officer for Five Star Urgent Care.

The facility will begin accepting patients Thursday and will be open seven days a week 8 a.m.-8 p.m.