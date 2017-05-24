GMTA van breaks out in flames in Berlin garage

A Green Mountain Transit van went up in flames Wednesday morning at the company's Berlin garage.

Firefighters got the call shortly after 10:30 a.m. Authorities say employees were working on one of the vans when a fire broke out. They were unable to put it out with extinguishers and called for help.

"They were working on it and had a malfunction, created a small fire, they tried to extinguish it, they couldn't, so they evacuated everybody out," said Assistant Chief Jeremie Dufresne, Berlin Fire Department.

The van was a complete loss and two others received exterior damage. No one was injured. GMTA officials on their website were warning riders in the capital region to expect possible delays because of the fire.