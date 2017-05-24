Montpelier City Council expected to approve blight ordinance

Montpelier's City Council is poised to take action to enforce against nuisance and blighted properties.

Urban blight isn't a term you normally associate with Vermont's capital city, but take a short drive around town and it's easy to find prime examples. There's one home on Elm Street that was set on fire three years ago but is still standing. Grossman's Lumber on Route 2 has been vacant for years and there's the old Two Rivers Farm, built in 1835, that has seen better days. But it's frustration from neighbors over the former Brown Derby Restaurant that helped push the City Council to act.

"It's filthy, there's garbage, there's rodents, there's drug deals happening there," said Cindy Davis, neighbor.

Davis has lived across the street from the Econolodge-owned property for 20 years.

"The whole neighborhood is frustrated by it being there and pretty much most of everybody's given up," said Davis.

The City Council is expected to approve an ordinance giving the city authority to compel property owners to fix up properties like this. It goes beyond the current health and safety laws.

"A nuisance ordinance broadens the scope a bit. It talks about impact on neighborhoods, other public nuisances that something might occur," said Bill Fraser, Montpelier city manager.

And unlike other enforcement efforts by the state, this has teeth. It includes the power to levy fines of $100 per day and even demolish neglected buildings.

We tried to contact the owner of the Econolodge property several times but got nowhere. In addition to the Brown Derby, city planners came up with a list of over a dozen other properties that could qualify as a nuisance. Several homes on the list like one on George Street look like they're reasonably OK from the outside, but city officials say they've either been foreclosed on or are uninhabitable.

While officials say the new measure will be a useful tool, they caution not to expect demolitions to begin overnight.

"There's plenty of due process, plenty of appeal opportunity for people. This is private property, we've got to really careful that we are addressing a public interest, but this ordinance really does give us a little more flexibility for doing that," said Fraser.

Neighbors like Davis say they'll take what they can get.

"Anything to get to the final result," said Davis.

The measure is up for final action Wednesday night. Will Montpelier take its cue from Rutland and other cities that have gotten aggressive with blighted buildings?

