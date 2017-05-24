Quantcast

Milk truck tips over in Cabot - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Milk truck tips over in Cabot

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Amanda Stacey Courtesy: Amanda Stacey
CABOT, Vt. -

A milk truck tipped over off Route 215 in Cabot early Wednesday.

The driver was transported to Northern Vermont Regional Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles responded to the scene to assist. This crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.