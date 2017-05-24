Car seat recall

There's a warning if someone in your family uses a car seat.

Graco is recalling harness restraints. The move impacts 25,000 "My Ride 65" convertible child seats.

The company says the seat's webbing may not safely restrain passengers during a crash.

No injuries have been reported so far and you can have your restraint replaced for free.

Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109 with any questions.