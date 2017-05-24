Vermont-made supercar wows gearheads across the country

There's no other car like it in the world.

"We've pretty much changed everything on this car," said Scott Roth of the Auto Shoppe.

The '66 Corvette Stingray was cut in half and widened 6 3/8 inches.

"It's never, ever been done," said Brian Hartwell of the Auto Shoppe.

Inside, it boasts an all-modern interior.

"It's pretty much like getting into a brand new Corvette off of GM's lot," Roth said.

It can even be controlled from a phone. And it was built right here in Vermont at the Auto Shoppe in South Burlington.

"It was pretty intense," Roth said.

The process took 17 months-- more than 22,000 hours-- with nine people working on it.

"There were nights where especially Scott slept overnights here because we were sometimes working 20-hour days," Hartwell said.

"Everybody has their own specialty," Roth said. "We worked great together and we were able to build something that's pretty amazing."

The folks at the Ridler in Detroit thought so. The top custom car show in the world chose the "Split Ray" as one of its Great 8. It was up against cars that cost millions of dollars and took five or six years to put together.

"We were just amazed to be there and to be in the final selection was pretty awesome," Roth said.

"It certainly has brought a lot more attention to us," Hartwell said.

The Split Ray is hitting car shows across the country and even received an exclusive invitation to Hollywood. But this supercar isn't just for show.

"It's made for the streets," Roth said.

When "Fast and Furious" meets dedication and design, you get one unique ride.