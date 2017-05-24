Police: Man accused of pleasuring himself in Williston Toys R Us

The man accused of a disturbing act inside a toy store will go before a judge next week and we found out it's not the first time.

Kenneth Bishop is accused of pleasuring himself while in the doll section of the Williston Toys R Us.

Police say it happened over the weekend and there was a juvenile witness. A picture of Bishop was sent to us by Williston police, as officers were first looking to figure out who he was.

The Chittenden Unit for Special investigations cited the 33-year-old with lewd and lascivious conduct.

It's not the first time Bishop has been in trouble. Back in February, the Lamoille County prosecutor says Bishop exposed himself to a young girl in the doll section of the Morrisville Big Lots.

We're told Bishop was arraigned Tuesday for violating probation in connection with the Williston Toys R Us incident.

The Lamoille County prosecutor says Bishop was released to his fiancé on a 24-hour curfew.

Bishop will be arraigned for the alleged Toys R Us incident next Thursday in Chittenden County Court.

Related Story:

Police investigating suspicious event at toy store