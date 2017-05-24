Quantcast

Volunteers needed for Vermont City Marathon

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

If you're not running in this weekend's marathon, there's a still a role for you; race officials are looking for volunteers. RunVermont is looking for help in a variety of areas from race packet stuffing to crowd control and more. Volunteers get a free T-shirt, coupons to local restaurants and a chance to win prizes from local sponsors.

"We've got all sorts of volunteer jobs from race packet pickup to handing out the packets guiding people with wayfinding information. We also need course monitors and relay exchange monitors. And then we have clean up, as well. There are lots of different ways to participate," said Peter Delaney of RunVermont.

You can register to volunteer on the Vermont City Marathon website. Click here for more.

