Vermonters' views mixed on marijuana legalization

Views of Vermonters are certainly mixed on marijuana legalization and while the future of this bill is now unclear, what is clear is that the issue isn't going away.

Hold that lighter! Marijuana legalization has been stopped by Vermont's governor.

"This is a disappointment," said Greg Knops, opposed veto.

"I think it's great, we don't need any more outlets for people to mess up their minds," said John Johnston, Monkton, supports veto.

Gov. Phil Scott's veto is a cause of frustration for some Vermonters who have been advocating support for the bill as proposed.

"I'm disappointed. I wish they'd hurry up and do it. I'm about to move back to Massachusetts because of it," said Dan Schmidt, opposes veto.

"I take pride in the fact that we do things differently, so I thought it would be a cool way for us to stand out and be more progressive," said Matthew Robinson, opposes veto.

But some told us they understood Scott's reasoning.

"We can't tell if they're inebriated, under the influence, when they're driving a car," said Johnston.

The American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont Chapter also applauded the governor's decision, saying, in part: "Legalizing recreational marijuana would have created substantial risks to the health and development of Vermont's children and adolescents, and normalized use of the drug in ways that had great potential to increase youth use rates."

"I know when my kids are older, things will be different. But right now, in this moment, there just needs to be more of a detailed outline," said Courtney Shay, undecided.

Businesses that would have benefited from the passage of the bill and advocated for it say they're disappointed.

"I think he's just kicking the can down the road. This whole world of roadside testings that are illusory, they don't exist yet," said Dylan Raap, Green State Gardener.

But they're still hopeful for the future.

"It's utterly inevitable. Whether it's this bill or a full tax and regulate, this wave is coming," said Raap.

Lawmakers could address the governor's concerns next January and still meet the July 2018 legalization timeline in their original proposal. That would, however, delay efforts to create a plan to get to a Colorado-style taxed and regulated framework.

Related Story:

Gov. Scott to veto legal pot bill