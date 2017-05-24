Vermont senator, business exec appointed to health board

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state senator and an executive with the Burlington-based business Seventh Generation, Inc., have been appointed to the board that regulates health care in the state.

The appointments were announced Wednesday by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Sen. Kevin Mullin, a 19-year veteran of the Legislature, will become chair of the Green Mountain Care Board. He will replace former chair Al Gobeille, who left the board when he became secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services.

Maureen Usifer has more than 30 years of financial management, most recently as the chief financial officer for Seventh Generation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.