ACLU: Vt. DMV breaking the law with facial recognition

The ACLU claims the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is breaking the law. The civil liberties group says it has obtained internal records describing a DMV facial recognition program that is banned by Vermont state law. The ACLU argues the program compromises the privacy and security of thousands of Vermonters and they are demanding its end.

This contentious issue is the subject of an article in this week's Seven Days by Staff Writer Mark Davis. He told us more about what he found out. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Davis' article in Seven Days.