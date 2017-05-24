Quantcast

Sanders: 'Do not call this bill a health care bill' - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Sanders: 'Do not call this bill a health care bill'

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Tens of millions of people would be uninsured under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill-- that's according to new numbers from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The report says 51 million people under the age of 65 would be uninsured in 2026, which is little change from the previous version of the health care bill which collapsed earlier this year.

That compares with 28 million under Obamacare.

Here's what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had to say about the bill:

Sanders went on to say:

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.