Sanders: 'Do not call this bill a health care bill'

Tens of millions of people would be uninsured under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill-- that's according to new numbers from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The report says 51 million people under the age of 65 would be uninsured in 2026, which is little change from the previous version of the health care bill which collapsed earlier this year.

That compares with 28 million under Obamacare.

Here's what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had to say about the bill:

"Call it whatever you want, but please, do not call this bill a health care bill," Sen. Bernie Sanders says following release of #CBOscore. pic.twitter.com/UZbD2PTsGW — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2017

Sanders went on to say: