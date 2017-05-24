Quantcast

Art hits the road in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. -

Bennington residents woke up Wednesday morning to a new piece of art downtown-- right in the middle of the road.

Piano keys and a compass were painted Tuesday night on the pavement in the middle of the four corners. Due to weather, the project was finished in just three hours.

The creative minds behind the idea say that they feel Bennington is known for its arts and this is a way to express that while also knowing the direction at the corners.

