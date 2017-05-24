Confusion in Beekmantown sends parents to inappropriate website

There was an unfortunate find for parents in the North Country. It happened when parents mistook an uppercase "I" for a lowercase "L" when visiting a link sent home from the district.

District Superintendent Dan Mannix says they sent paper flyers out in the mail to certain high school students this week. The flyer was about PSATs and there was a link where parents could register students to take the test. When the link was hand-typed into their browsers, some parents mistook the letters and were brought to an inappropriate website.

"It wasn't that we were sending out the wrong link to our families, it was that if people keystroked in the wrong information, then they were sent to a different site than the site we were asking them to go to," said Mannix.

Mannix says they received several complaints Tuesday morning and immediately resolved the situation. They sent parents an email warning them about what had happened and they sent an email with a link to the PSAT signup to prevent other parents from reaching the wrong website.