Confusion in Beekmantown sends parents to inappropriate website

A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.
A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.
The popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has experts warning parents about teen suicide. What you need to know.
The popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has experts warning parents about teen suicide. What you need to know.
Vermont's Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a legal review of its facial recognition program after the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called for an immediate halt in the program.
Vermont's Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a legal review of its facial recognition program after the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called for an immediate halt in the program.
Montpelier's City Council has approved an ordinance cracking down on blighted properties.
Montpelier's City Council has approved an ordinance cracking down on blighted properties.
A Vermont distiller wants to build a production plant in the state's capital city that would create at least 40 jobs.
A Vermont distiller wants to build a production plant in the state's capital city that would create at least 40 jobs.
A key committee in New Hampshire's Senate has passed its version of the state's new two-year budget.
A key committee in New Hampshire's Senate has passed its version of the state's new two-year budget.
New York's Democratic governor says a new federal budget proposal from Republican President Donald Trump would be "devastating" for his state.
New York's Democratic governor says a new federal budget proposal from Republican President Donald Trump would be "devastating" for his state.
A New Hampshire House committee is supporting a proposal to fund full-day kindergarten for the state with a lottery game called Keno.
A New Hampshire House committee is supporting a proposal to fund full-day kindergarten for the state with a lottery game called Keno.