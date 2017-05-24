Squier selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame

A Vermont icon is heading to the Hall.

Legendary broadcaster Ken Squier has been selected as one of five members of the Class of 2018 for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

One of NASCAR's original broadcasters, Squier co-founded the Motor Racing Network in 1970. Nationally, he is perhaps best known for calling the 1979 Daytona 500 on CBS, the first flag-to-flag coverage of "the Great American Race," a moniker he coined. The Waterbury native continued to call races on CBS and TBS until 1997 before shifting to studio host until 2000. Locally, he continues to share his wisdom and opinions on WDEV radio and was the founder and longtime owner of Thunder Road, before selling the Barre track last month. Squier is already already has ties to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. In 2012, NASCAR announced the creation of the Squier-Hall Award for Media Excellence. Squier and MRN's Barney Hall were inaugural winners of the award.

The 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in January in Charlotte, North Carolina.

