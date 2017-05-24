What should business owners know about service animals?

The Vermont Human Rights Commission says that Capital Deli in Montpelier violated the rights of a man with a service dog.

The commission found reasonable grounds that a manager discriminated against a customer. We asked for an interview from the deli, but instead received this statement saying, "We support and affirm the rights of individuals with disabilities to shop at all of our stores and we stand by the legal right to ask individuals to leave the premises if their level of agitation is causing a disruption of the business."

However, the commission's executive director tells us the manager pointed out that the dog wasn't wearing a vest, indicating that she didn't know that a vest isn't required for a service animal.

The commission reviewed footage of the incident and says they didn't see evidence of a disruption.

This incident has us asking what qualifies as a service dog? And what should business owners know?

The commission says there's still a lot of confusion about what a service animal really is. In fact, about half of their complaints have to do with service animals in housing and businesses.

"Service animals are part of the Americans with Disabilities Act, so it's a federal law," said Karen Richards, Vermont Human Rights Commisson executive director.

Richards says service animals must be trained to do a specific task for a person with a disability. Richard tells us a professional or the owner themselves can train the animal to do the task.

"There is no process for certification for any service animal. There's no requirement for a vest," said Richards.

Since there's no visible way to distinguish a service animal, Richards explained to us what business owners are supposed to do when an animal enters their space.

"You can ask two questions. The first is, is this dog required because of a disability, and what is it specially trained to do," said Richards.

If a person gives you reasonable answers, Richards says to let them in. She tells us the law only recognizes just two kinds of service animals, dogs and miniature horses.

"I would not have guessed that," said Nora Hill, Jericho.

Though uncommon in Vermont, Richards tells us miniature horses are often to help people with mobility impairments.

She tells us that service animals should be well-trained, but workers can ask for an animal to leave if it is misbehaving or affecting an establishment's hygiene.

We talked to Vermonters about service animals, who had mixed feelings on the topic

"People don't know but I hate to see a small business person or large business being fined or reprimanded for not knowing something about that," said Charles Kellner, Burlington.

"They should have to know about service animals before they open up a shop or do anything like that," said William Amead Jr., Winooski.

"I work at two different restaurants and when they come into either of our restaurants we don't question them at all," saud Alyx Pelkey, Burlington. "We try to be respectful and assume that if they tell us it's a service animal it is."

Richards tells us service animals should not be confused with emotional support animals.

Those can be any pet, beyond a dog and a horse. Emotional support animals are not trained to do a specific task, but can provide comfort.