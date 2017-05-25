Is a popular TV show sending teens to the ER?

It's a good bet that if you have a kid in high school, there's probably one show they've been talking about with their friends lately. "13 Reasons Why" follows a teenager named Hannah Baker who explains why she ends up killing herself and then does it in the last episode.

There have been concerns that kids who watch could end up hurting themselves. Just this week, we learned there are already cases of teens in Vermont showing up in emergency rooms mentioning the show.

"It's been pretty controversial," said Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson, a child psychiatrist.

"I think it was a little intense," said Lauren Cozzens, a senior at Rutland High School.

"We all carried some secrets," said Victoria Tamas, who's watching with her family.

"It was hard to watch," said Jennifer Wigmore, a school counselor.

Ask anyone who's watched and they'll tell you this is easily one of the most disturbing shows to watch on TV right now. A teenager explaining the 13 reasons why she killed herself.

Reporter Julie Kelley: So it worries you?

Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson: It does worry me. Yeah.

Dickerson is a self-described Netflix junkie, a father of two and a child psychiatrist.

"There's a lot of content that may be provocative and triggering for them," he said.

Triggering things that could be dangerous. And they're already seeing it at the UVM Medical Center's Emergency Room. Days after I interviewed him, Dickerson said several kids have shown up at the ER thinking about suicide and saying they recently watched the show.

"We want to minimize kids' exposure to themes of violence and violent actions," Dickerson said.

Which is why some school districts, like the Franklin West Supervisory Union, are sending out letters warning parents about what to watch out for. It's with good reason if you look at the most recent stats from real Vermont students. A Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey asked 21,013 high schoolers about suicide. Nearly one-quarter, 24 percent, said they have felt sad or hopeless for two weeks straight in the past year. And 17 percent said they intentionally hurt themselves in the past year.

"Usually they walk by me and find something else to do," Victoria Tamas said.

Tamas says she can't remember the last time she watched TV with her teenage son, Noah.

"There was one comment of, this material's a little weird to be watching with your parents," Tamas said.

"13 Reasons Why" talks about things most people don't like to: suicide, sexual assault, body shaming and bullying. While some people might say that's silly, it's just a TV show. Is that all it is at this point?

"I think we make a mistake when we only talk about something once it has physically manifested in our schools' lives," Tamas said.

Julie Kelley: What would be your advice to parents? Because like their kids watched it before they even knew it existed.

Dr. Jeremiah Dickerson: Yeah, I know.

Dickerson says let kids know you're available to talk about it, don't press too hard and talk with other parents about what they're hearing from their kids.

"If only we could somehow break through the veneer and make contact with the young people that we care about who are working very hard to hide everything they're thinking and feeling," Tamas said.

That way what happens on TV does not become reality in one of our schools.

