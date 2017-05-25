Quantcast

Cleaning up the capital city

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Montpelier is cracking down on blighted properties.

The City Council has approved an ordinance on blighted properties.

It allows authorities to force property owners to start fixing those places up.

And it includes the power to levy fines of $100 a day and even to demolish neglected buildings.

