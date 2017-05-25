Distiller wants to build production plant in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont distiller wants to build a production plant in the state's capital city that would create at least 40 jobs.

Caledonia Spirits of Hardwick has submitted a proposal to build a 30,000-square-foot facility south of Barre Street in Montpelier that would be a "destination location for customer and tourist visits."

The Times Argus reports the Montpelier city manager said in a memo that the city is willing to do whatever it takes to accommodate the company to boost economic development in Montpelier.

Caledonia Spirits says the facility would create 40 jobs initially and more as production expands and hopes to break ground this summer.

The city says some of the hurdles it's willing to address are building a railroad crossing, moving the city waterline and connecting sewer services.

