State suspends Vt. DMV facial recognition program pending review

Use of a facial recognition software by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is being suspended.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said the administration has requested the Agency of Transportation's use of the software be put on hold pending a legal review by the Vermont attorney general.

The suspension comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont obtained internal DMV records showing the agency ran "at least 126 FRS searches" since 2012, and then shared photographs and personal information of Vermont ID holders with other state and federal government agencies.

The agencies include the FBI, ICE, the U.S. State Department and state and local police departments from across the country, the nonprofit civil liberty group said.

In a letter sent to DMV Commissioner Robert Ide earlier this week, the ACLU alleged the agency's use of the software violated a 2004 state law that prohibits the use of technologies that "involve the use of biometric identifiers."

According to the ACLU, some of the searches were performed on people for minor offenses or those alleged to be involved in "suspicious circumstances," while others did not reference any criminal conduct.

Earlier today, DMV Commissioner Robert Ide canceled a scheduled interview with WCAX News on the agency's use of the software, citing a directive from the Scott administration.

Our Tyler Dumont will have more on this story tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

Related Stories:

ACLU: Vt. DMV breaking the law with facial recognition

Privacy concerns over high-tech tool checking Vt. driver's licenses