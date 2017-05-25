New York man sentenced in drug trafficking ring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.

Federal prosecutors say Micahel J. Foreste, also known as "Beast," 36, of Valley Stream, New York, was convicted of seven counts of distributing a prescription opioid oxycodone in Vermont and three counts of money laundering.

The Rutland Herald reports that Foreste brought the drugs to Vermont from 2008 to 2014 as part of a drug trafficking group that included New York City Police Officer Andre Clarke, who has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say Clarke supplied oxycodone to Foreste, who supplied the pills to a Burlington man.

Clarke resigned from the NYPD and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

