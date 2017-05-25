Poll: NY voters unaware of constitutional convention vote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new poll has found that most New York state voters haven't heard anything about this fall's vote on a state constitutional convention.

Voters will decide in November whether to hold a convention to consider changes to the state's governmental blueprint.

But a Siena College poll found 67 percent of New Yorkers have heard nothing about the vote. Only 13 percent heard a great deal or some things about it.

The same poll found strong support for a constitutional convention.

Voters are asked every 20 years whether they want to convene a convention. Any proposed changes to the state constitution also would require voter approval.

The May 15-21 telephone survey of 770 registered New York voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

