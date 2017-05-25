Poll: NY voters unaware of constitutional convention vote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new poll has found that most New York state voters haven't heard anything about this fall's vote on a state constitutional convention.
Voters will decide in November whether to hold a convention to consider changes to the state's governmental blueprint.
But a Siena College poll found 67 percent of New Yorkers have heard nothing about the vote. Only 13 percent heard a great deal or some things about it.
The same poll found strong support for a constitutional convention.
Voters are asked every 20 years whether they want to convene a convention. Any proposed changes to the state constitution also would require voter approval.
The May 15-21 telephone survey of 770 registered New York voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.