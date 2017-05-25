Cuomo says Trump budget would be 'devastating' to NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's Democratic governor says a new federal budget proposal from Republican President Donald Trump would be "devastating" for his state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Wednesday the proposed spending plan amounts to "the Niagara Falls of trickle-down economics," referring to the economic philosophy that tax cuts for the rich will result in more jobs and prosperity for everyone else.

Cuomo says the budget plan would jeopardize vital housing assistance, health care and other programs that protect the most vulnerable in society.

Cuomo has also criticized Republican health care plans, saying they will put services for millions of New Yorkers at risk.

The second-term executive is widely believed to be a possible White House contender in 2020. Cuomo has said he is focused on seeking a third term as governor.

