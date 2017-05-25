Anger grows over plans to euthanize NH bear family

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Anger is growing over state plans to euthanize a mother bear and three yearlings that were seen roaming neighborhoods for food near Dartmouth College and even getting inside a home.

The Valley News reports that a petition on change.org against the plan has attracted more than 3,400 signatures. A biologist was also quoted suggesting there were more humane ways of dealing with problem, including waiting until breeding season when the female will send her cubs away in anticipation of a male's arrival.

The state has argued the step was necessary because the bears have become unafraid of humans. Andrew Timmins, the state's bear project leader, blamed much of the problem on residents failing to take in their bird feeders by April 1 and not properly securing their garbage.

