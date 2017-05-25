NH officials: Family of bears need to be caught, killed

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Wildlife officials in New Hampshire say a family of four bears needs to be killed after two of the bears entered a resident's home.

A Hanover resident says the bear family was last seen messing with a bird feeder in a neighbor's backyard and hopes that they could be relocated. A Fish and Game spokesperson told WMUR-TV that relocation isn't an option because they'll just repeat their behavior somewhere else.

After waking up from hibernation in March, officials say two of the bears entered a home. The bears are not aggressive but are also unafraid of humans.

Fish and Game officials say the bears, when captured, will be tranquilized then shot.

