Drug treatment waiting lists getting shorter in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Drug treatment waiting lists are getting shorter in Chittenden County.

Thursday, the Howard Center announced that its Chittenden Clinic has cut its waiting list to fewer than 90 people this year. In 2013, there were 750 people on the waiting list.

The clinic provides treatment to 1,000 opioid-addicted people between its two sites, one at the University Health Center and one in South Burlington.

