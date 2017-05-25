Quantcast

Survey finds US honeybee losses improved slightly - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Survey finds US honeybee losses improved slightly

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A bit of good buzz around honeybees. A nationwide survey of 5,000 beekeepers found winter losses were the lowest in more than a decade.

The numbers out Thursday found beekeepers lost 21 percent of their colonies over last winter. That's the lowest winter loss level since the survey started in 2006. But the goal is to keep losses under 15 percent.

Honeybee populations are still struggling nationwide but the survey director says the situation has gone from horrible to simply bad. He credits improvements in the fight against parasitic mites.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.