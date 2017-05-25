Survey finds US honeybee losses improved slightly

A Vermont man shot in a confrontation with police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, after stealing a car has been charged over the incident.
A New York man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his participation in a drug trafficking ring that operated in Vermont.
The popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has experts warning parents about teen suicide. What you need to know.
Vermont's Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a legal review of its facial recognition program after the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called for an immediate halt in the program.
The Howard Center says the number of people waiting for drug treatment in Chittenden County is shrinking.
Montpelier's City Council has approved an ordinance cracking down on blighted properties.
A Vermont distiller wants to build a production plant in the state's capital city that would create at least 40 jobs.
A key committee in New Hampshire's Senate has passed its version of the state's new two-year budget.
