Survey finds US honeybee losses improved slightly

A bit of good buzz around honeybees. A nationwide survey of 5,000 beekeepers found winter losses were the lowest in more than a decade.

The numbers out Thursday found beekeepers lost 21 percent of their colonies over last winter. That's the lowest winter loss level since the survey started in 2006. But the goal is to keep losses under 15 percent.

Honeybee populations are still struggling nationwide but the survey director says the situation has gone from horrible to simply bad. He credits improvements in the fight against parasitic mites.