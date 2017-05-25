Vt. man shot in confrontation with NH police

HOPKINTON, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont man shot in a confrontation with police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, after stealing a car has been charged over the incident.

Officials say 31-year-old Bryan Evans, of Quechee, Vermont, was taken to a hospital after the shooting that caused the shutdown of part of Interstate 89 Friday evening. Police say the incident unfolded when a New Hampshire trooper stopped the stolen vehicle around 7 p.m. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Evans remains in a hospital which authorities did not name.

New Hampshire State Police said Thursday that charges including receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and disobeying an officer have been filed with the Merrimack County Superior Court.

