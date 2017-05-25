More trouble for South Burlington school threat suspect

He can't seem to stay out of trouble. The South Burlington High School student charged with creating a murder list and threatening staff and students in April is headed back to court Friday.

The case now centers on what Josiah Leach allegedly did after he was released from federal custody April 27. The court paper trail became public Thursday.

The government filed a motion asking the court to issue a warrant for Leach's arrest. Federal prosecutors accuse the 18-year-old of interfering with the investigation by impersonating another teen online, a violation of court conditions. They say he got into that teen's Facebook account and made it appear as if that teen was confessing to the school threats.

The FBI untangled the alleged web of lies by tracing the social media posts back to Leach's house. Court paperwork reveals South Burlington police also got several reports earlier this week that Leach used Snapchat to allegedly threaten to kill members of the South Burlington community.

A federal judge unsealed the motion Thursday and denied the government's request to arrest Leach. He is due in court Friday morning. The judge will hear arguments about revoking Leach's conditions of release and sending him to prison.

