Lyft is now operating in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Uber is getting some new competition in the Green Mountains.

The ridesharing company Lyft is now doing business in Vermont.

The service area runs from Burlington to Montpelier to Middlebury. The app matches individuals with local drivers at the tap of a button.

The company currently operates in over 300 communities across the country.

