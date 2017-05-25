VTrans reminds Vermonters about road problems reporting app

Wednesday, we told you about potholes and how to get the state to pay your repair bill when one pops your tire.

After our story ran, we heard from the Vermont Agency of Transportation. They wanted to remind Vermonters that you can report potholes through your smart devices.

The free app is called Click2Fix. VTrans unveiled the tool about two years ago. They tell us they want more people to use it. You can report road problems like potholes, roadkill or broken traffic lights in seconds. Snap a photo and the app sends a request to VTrans and you can track the repair process.

