Multimillion-dollar face-lift for busy Route 7 in Brandon

After nearly three years of Irene repair, Brandon sidewalks are free of heavy equipment and construction signs... but not for long.

"I've been in Brandon now 18 years waiting for this project to commence," Maria Ammatuna said.

Ammatuna owns Creative Fiber Designs. Her shop is located in the heart of the construction zone but Ammatuna remains optimistic

"It's going to be beautiful once it's done," she said. "So we just have our sights on the goal."

"It's a big project," said Bernie Carr of the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

It's called the "Even Better Brandon Segment 6 Project." Town officials say it's the largest municipally managed project in state history. It's been in the works since the 1980s.

"The basis of it was getting the road improved," Carr said.

The $21 million project covers nearly 2 miles of Route 7 and will take about two years to complete. Town officials say the project will make the downtown more appealing. Parking will be easier, utilities will be moved underground and vibrations caused by old concrete under the road will be minimized.

"We have been a nice little town and this is going to make us an even better Brandon," Carr said.

And safer by getting rid of the 90-degree turn in the center of town. Instead, the road will wrap around the other side of the green.

"We plan on starting right here in the green," Joe Casella said.

Casella co-owns the construction company taking on the project that will also add two traffic lights.

"We want to have the least amount of impact on the town and we think we have a good plan for that," Casella said.

Brandon businesses rely on tourists and hope they'll still come around.

"It's still an exciting place to come," Ammatuna said. "I hope a little bit of dust and destruction won't deter them."

Construction begins in mid-August.