How Trump's proposed budget plan could impact Vermonters

President Donald Trump's proposed budget would blow a giant hole in Vermont's spending plan.

State leaders are still calculating the impact, but here's what's clear:

35 percent of Vermont's nearly $6 billion budget relies on federal funding.

The president's plan would cripple the state's Medicaid program estimated to drain $200 million here in Vermont out of the health insurance program for low-income folks.

It would freeze out $19 million for helping the poor pay for heat in the winter and cut additional weatherization cash and the plan would starve programs to help Vermont's less fortunate afford to put food on the table.

That's just a sampling of the possible impacts here, but how likely is it to happen?

It's important to note that President Donald Trump's plan released earlier this week is only the beginning of the federal budget discussion and the impacts here in Vermont will evolve with every draft D.C. lawmakers draw up.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott's team is still calculating the potential fallout in the Green Mountains from the president's proposal. But it's already clear, Trump's proposal would make it hard for Scott to fulfill his pledge to protect the most vulnerable, grow the economy and make Vermont more affordable.

"And this budget will probably be most challenging on the first, which is protecting the most vulnerable," said Susanne Young, Scott's administration secretary.

Young thinks the plan proposed now won't become reality. She and other members of the governor's top staff are most concerned by the potential loss of $200 million in Medicaid money and the loss of heating assistance for low-income Vermonters.

"Many of the other cuts are further out, will allow us to do more planning," said Young.

"I'm not a Trump hater, some of the stuff he's done I think is great," said Todd Alexander, LIHEAP recipient.

But Alexander, a disabled Veteran from Milton, says he's not a fan of the president's budget. He relies on state cash to stay warm in the winter months. it helps him cover fuel and repairs to his furnace.

"It's going to be some cold nights for everybody. I don't think it's the cut to make here in Vermont, I really don't. You've got to have heat, it's a necessity," said Alexander.

"It just doesn't make sense," said Dr. Joseph Hagan, pediatrician.

Hagan isn't just talking about the Medicaid cuts or cuts to Dr. Dynasur. He says shrinking food assistance, after-school care, or even help for those with traumatic experiences will only create bigger problems, not shrink costs.

"We know, the data is strong, that that drives up health care dollars both on the short term and long term," said Hagan.

Vermont lawmakers plan to take the unusual step of returning to Montpelier this October if a new federal budget blows a giant hole in the one passed here.