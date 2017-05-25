NY gives millions to Plattsburgh revitalization project

There are big new development plans in Plattsburgh and the state will put in $10 million to help.

Officials want to make the streets more walkable and inviting. It's part of the statewide Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, announced which Plattsburgh projects will receive a chunk of the money. Some of those include improving the downtown streetscape, signage and riverfront access.

Officials also want to develop an art and innovation studio.

Plattsburgh's mayor says he wants community members to be involved in the future of the city.

"Let's all participate and over the next couple of years really transform our downtown. It's going to be exciting. I sense the excitement on the part of the public and I'm going to ask all of you to get involved and stay involved and make this come to fruition," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

Another part of the project the mayor is excited about is adding housing and businesses to Durkee Street. Plans include about 45 residential units and more than 45,000-square feet of commercial space.

Plattsburgh is one of 10 New York neighborhoods receiving funding for upgrades through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Our Priscilla Liguori will have more on what residents think of the influx of cash tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.