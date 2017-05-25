Addressing racial disparities in Vermont police stops

Data show there are racial disparities when it comes to officers pulling people over on Vermont roads. Our Eva McKend spoke with the Vermont State Police Commander Col. Matthew Birmingham about the latest efforts to tackle the issue. Birmingham said he added a position last year specifically to deal with bias in policing. He also said the agency is working closely with the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity. Birmingham says he's focused on changing the culture of the state police.

"We have taken a number of steps starting with a fair and impartial policing committee. That's been in progress for 10 years. It's citizens that sit on this board and guide us. We've also been collecting this data since 2010 before it was mandated by law," Birmingham said.

We also asked him about the move to halt the facial recognition program and the governor's move to pump the brakes on legal marijuana. Birmingham wouldn't say much about either of those topics. He did call the facial recognition program a useful law enforcement tool when police are trying to identify a suspect in a crime. On talk of legal weed, he said the state would have to continue to take a hard look at traffic safety.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Birmingham.