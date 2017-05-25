Truck bursts into flames in busy Burlington neighborhood

A truck burst into flames Thursday in one of Burlington's busiest neighborhoods.

It happened just off North Avenue around 7 p.m. Fire officials say a man was driving down North Avenue when he heard a pop and the truck ignited. That's when he got the truck to a nearby restaurant's parking lot and flames engulfed the vehicle.

First responders tell WCAX News a 5-week-old and a 10-year-old were in the truck when the trouble started but everyone got out safely.

"I heard people yelling in the kitchen and I saw them go outside so I followed because the smoke was really smelly," said Jackson Smith, Burlington. "It was pretty big."

A shell of the truck was all that was left once the Burlington Fire Department put out the flames.

The driver told emergency crews that he had his truck checked out just this week.