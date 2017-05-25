Truck busts into flames in busy Burlington neighborhood

A truck bursts into flames in one of Burlington's busiest neighborhoods.

A viewer sent us video form the scene just off North Avenue around 7 p.m..

Fire officials say a man was driving down North Avenue when he heard a pop and the truck ignited. That's when he got the truck to a nearby restaurant's parking lot and the flames engulfed the vehicle.

First responders tell WCAX a five-week-old and a 10-year old were in the truck when the trouble started, but that everyone made it out safely.

"I heard people yelling in the kitchen and I saw them go outside so I followed because the smoke was really smelly," said Jackson Smith, Burlington. "It was pretty big."

A shell of the truck was all that was left once the Burlington fire department put out the flames.

The driver told emergency crews he that he had his truck checked out just this week.