Quantcast

Church Street store burglarized - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Church Street store burglarized

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police responded to a reported burglary Thursday morning at Downtown Threads on Church Street.

The man inside didn't realize the cameras were rolling.

Burlington police say if you recognize this man, call them immediately.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.