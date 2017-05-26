Police: Drag race ended in crash

Caught on camera! A man burglarized a store in downtown Burlington.
Caught on camera! A man burglarized a store in downtown Burlington.
The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.
The New Hampshire attorney general says a preliminary report investigating the shooting of a Vermont man in a confrontation with police on an interstate concludes the officers' actions were justified.
Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.
Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.
Police say the waters of two Vermont waterways are too high to resume the search for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since the car she was riding in hit a guardrail and she and the driver fled.
Police say the waters of two Vermont waterways are too high to resume the search for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since the car she was riding in hit a guardrail and she and the driver fled.
A Vermont distillery has been given the go-ahead to build 30,000-square-foot facility in Montpelier that's expected to create 40 jobs and be a destination for both customers and tourists.
A Vermont distillery has been given the go-ahead to build 30,000-square-foot facility in Montpelier that's expected to create 40 jobs and be a destination for both customers and tourists.
New Hampshire tourism officials are estimating that 625,000 people will visit the state and spend $100 million over the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.
New Hampshire tourism officials are estimating that 625,000 people will visit the state and spend $100 million over the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The editor-in-chief of The Onion is in Burlington to give people a glimpse behind the headlines. And surprise-- he's from Vermont.
The editor-in-chief of The Onion is in Burlington to give people a glimpse behind the headlines. And surprise-- he's from Vermont.
The state of Vermont has one of the toughest concussion laws in the country, and officials are trying to learn if it is being implemented properly.
The state of Vermont has one of the toughest concussion laws in the country, and officials are trying to learn if it is being implemented properly.