Police: Drag race ended in crash

Police say a drag race in Lyndonville ended in a crash.

Vermont State Police say Tuesday night, Alejandro Romero, 19, of Concord, and Jaydon Caron, 19, of Lyndonville, decided to race their cars down Broad Street. But they lost control and crashed.

Police arrested Romero at the scene. He's charged with DUI and negligent operation. They say Caron fled the scene but they caught up with him a short time later. He was cited for negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.