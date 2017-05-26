Two teens arrested for drag racing

Two teenagers in Lyndonville got behind the wheel and decided to drag race down a main road in town and then smash into each other.

That's the latest from Vermont State Police Friday morning.

They say two 19-year old boys, Alejandro Romero and Jaydon Caron collided after speeding down Broad Street and Red Village Road.

They say the two of them lost control, struck each other and then Caron took off on foot.

It didn't take long though for police to arrest both of them.

They face DUI charges.