Quantcast

Two teens arrested for drag racing - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Two teens arrested for drag racing

Posted: Updated:
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. -

Two teenagers in Lyndonville got behind the wheel and decided to drag race down a main road in town and then smash into each other.

That's the latest from Vermont State Police Friday morning.

They say two 19-year old boys, Alejandro Romero and Jaydon Caron collided after speeding down Broad Street and Red Village Road.

They say the two of them lost control, struck each other and then Caron took off on foot.

It didn't take long though for police to arrest both of them.

They face DUI charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.